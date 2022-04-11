Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $735.25 Million

Brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $735.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $756.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.00 million. Zynga reported sales of $719.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,958,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,780,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.70 and a beta of -0.07. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

