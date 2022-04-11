Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 312,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,461,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,641,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average is $155.37. The company has a market capitalization of $390.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

