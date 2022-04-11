Seigniorage Shares Price Reaches $0.0149 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $303,637.44 and $40,719.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043802 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.28 or 0.07518503 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,630.35 or 1.00212850 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars.

