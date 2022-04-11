Thore Cash (TCH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $141,236.00

Thore Cash (TCH) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $13,114.67 and $141,236.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.66 or 0.00259584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

