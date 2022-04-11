Head-To-Head Comparison: Petros Pharmaceuticals (PTPI) & The Competition

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Petros Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petros Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Petros Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Petros Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6034 20528 42913 854 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 95.25%. Given Petros Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petros Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $7.81 million -$8.99 million -1.40 Petros Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.83 billion $238.78 million -1.53

Petros Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Petros Pharmaceuticals. Petros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals -53.76% -70.13% -27.16% Petros Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,343.49% -115.17% -11.41%

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company markets its line of ED products in the form of vacuum erection device products. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

