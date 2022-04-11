Illuvium Price Down 18.6% This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $347.62 million and approximately $27.96 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $534.09 or 0.01348982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.63 or 0.07530909 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,727.91 or 1.00343478 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

