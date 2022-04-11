PIXEL (PXL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.18 Million

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.18 million and $1,711.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,591.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.17 or 0.00745535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00201918 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00019070 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

