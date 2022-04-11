CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Buys $60,464.25 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $65,912.96.

Shares of CompoSecure stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,330. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

