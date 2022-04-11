Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $264.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

UNP traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,440. The company has a market capitalization of $152.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

