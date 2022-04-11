Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Thales from €125.00 ($135.87) to €100.00 ($108.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Thales alerts:

Shares of THLLY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 48,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,775. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. Thales has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.