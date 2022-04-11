Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLYGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Thales from €125.00 ($135.87) to €100.00 ($108.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of THLLY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 48,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,775. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. Thales has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

About Thales (Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

