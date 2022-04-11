Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives $8.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,333,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 192,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. 107,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,206. The company has a market capitalization of $143.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

