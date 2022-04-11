JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,426,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,641,574. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $390.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average is $155.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

