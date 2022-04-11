Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,246 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $94.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,118. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,769 shares of company stock worth $3,548,574 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

