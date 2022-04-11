Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WSM traded up $4.54 on Monday, hitting $151.46. 1,269,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,003. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.15 and a 200-day moving average of $168.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

