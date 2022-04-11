Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Tilray reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tilray by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilray stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,129,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,044,824. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 2.41. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

