Brokerages Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,736. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

