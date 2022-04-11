Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will post $153.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.00 million and the lowest is $152.99 million. Tenable posted sales of $123.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $668.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.90 million to $675.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $800.13 million, with estimates ranging from $765.80 million to $818.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.39. 1,430,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,887. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.79 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $60.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $385,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $284,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 23.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after buying an additional 177,209 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tenable by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Tenable by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

