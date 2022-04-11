Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/6/2022 – Hyzon Motors was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.
- 3/25/2022 – Hyzon Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Hyzon Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Hyzon Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Hyzon Motors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hyzon Motors Inc. is a supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles. Hyzon Motors Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation, is based in ROCHESTER, N.Y. “
- 2/15/2022 – Hyzon Motors is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ HYZN remained flat at $$5.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,208. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
