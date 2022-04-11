Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Buys $14,503.17 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.09 per share, with a total value of $14,503.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $68.38. 515,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,136. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after buying an additional 739,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after buying an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after buying an additional 581,884 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.