Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.50.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

TSE:GOOS traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 156,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.68. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$27.15 and a one year high of C$67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.