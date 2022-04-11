Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Precigen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Precigen posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precigen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Precigen.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precigen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Precigen (Get Rating)
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.
