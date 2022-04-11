$2.73 EPS Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $3.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $17.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $18.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $19.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after buying an additional 177,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after buying an additional 158,424 shares during the period. Phoenician Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,082,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 384,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,280. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $88.13 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.55.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

