Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Waters by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Waters by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters stock traded down $9.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.58. 219,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $295.70 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

