$4.60 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $6.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $30.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.25 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $118.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $95,128. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 1,475,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,442. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.