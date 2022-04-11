Gary S. Petersmeyer Sells 300 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of COO traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $406.96. The company had a trading volume of 225,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.37. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

