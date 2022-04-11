Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.75

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It offers digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, communication systems, and computers; semiconductor products, such as memory, foundry, and system LSI; and display products comprising LCD and OLED panels, as well as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services.

