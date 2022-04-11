$0.20 EPS Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Amcor reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,749,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,365. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

