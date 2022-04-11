Stabilus (ETR:STM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.85

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as €40.85 ($44.40) and last traded at €41.45 ($45.05), with a volume of 25297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €41.85 ($45.49).

A number of brokerages have commented on STM. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($88.04) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($90.22) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.61.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

