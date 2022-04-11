Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BRC (NYSE:BRCC) to Sell

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get BRC alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRCC. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NYSE:BRCC traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,328,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,390. BRC has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRC (BRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.