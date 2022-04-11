Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 128,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.00. 10,425,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,641,568. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

