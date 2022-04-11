Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEVA. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,109,000 after buying an additional 13,474,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,877,000 after buying an additional 785,802 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after buying an additional 1,494,519 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,710,000 after buying an additional 1,015,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. 8,244,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,982,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

