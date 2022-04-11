Zacks: Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Welbilt stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.75. 1,231,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.90. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3,376.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,817 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,074,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,118 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,586,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,618,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,481 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

