MASQ Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $165,572.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

