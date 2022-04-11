Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Rating) will announce sales of $34.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.17 million and the highest is $36.34 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $31.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $140.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.03 million to $145.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $154.95 million, with estimates ranging from $145.34 million to $164.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

SAMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAMG remained flat at $$20.23 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.75. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

