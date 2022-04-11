Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after buying an additional 764,567 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,115,000 after buying an additional 429,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,380,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.