Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases 24,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$431,719.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$431,719.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 24,296 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09.

Shares of NOA traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$18.65. 55,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.98. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$13.23 and a one year high of C$22.00. The firm has a market cap of C$559.02 million and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3774383 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.73%.

Several research firms have commented on NOA. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

