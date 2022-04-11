Analysts Anticipate Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Artivion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Artivion reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artivion will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Artivion.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Artivion in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Artivion stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.96. 229,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,017. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77. Artivion has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.17 million, a P/E ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

