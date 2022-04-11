Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $26.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.33 million and the lowest is $25.96 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $27.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $110.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $111.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $120.11 million, with estimates ranging from $117.23 million to $122.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 18.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,695 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

SFST stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.40. 11,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,632. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $386.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.93. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

