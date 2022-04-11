$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to report $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.11. Copart posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.37. 910,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,566. Copart has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.