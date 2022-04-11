ArGo Achieves Market Cap of $365,517.45 (ARGO)

ArGo (ARGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArGo has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. ArGo has a total market cap of $365,517.45 and approximately $274.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00104728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

