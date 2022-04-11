Robonomics.network (XRT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $863,534.00

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Robonomics.network has a market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $863,534.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be bought for $10.88 or 0.00027378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00104728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

Robonomics.network is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,081,507 coins and its circulating supply is 943,916 coins. Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

Robonomics.network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robonomics.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robonomics.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robonomics.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

