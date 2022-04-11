Idle Price Hits $1.18 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $51,997.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.54 or 0.07522903 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,596.35 or 0.99640482 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,488,996 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDLEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.