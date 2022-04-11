Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,014. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

