Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,933 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

State Street stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

