Wilder World (WILD) Price Hits $1.23

Wilder World (WILD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $105.02 million and $4.46 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00034483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00104756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

