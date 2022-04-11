XTRABYTES (XBY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.00

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 57.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $169,927.87 and $14.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.78 or 0.11852228 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00206329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00184960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00039678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001014 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

