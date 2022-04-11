CWV Chain (CWV) Reaches Market Cap of $11.29 Million

CWV Chain (CWV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. CWV Chain has a market cap of $11.29 million and approximately $11,977.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.72 or 0.07479418 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,610.06 or 1.00232684 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

