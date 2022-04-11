Analysts Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE SPXC traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $45.23. 169,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,237. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SPX has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPX by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SPX by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in SPX in the third quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 3,385.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 59,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

