Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $728,500.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $728,500.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.72 or 0.07479418 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,610.06 or 1.00232684 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

