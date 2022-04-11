Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $48.40 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.33. 377,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The company has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average of $153.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

